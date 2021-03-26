Armenia’s Minister of Economy says more than 10% growth is realistic

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan commented on his earlier statement on recording a double-digit economic growth in Armenia.

Speaking at the 2nd annual forum of the 2021-2025 Tavush Development Strategy Program, Kerobyan said that there are numerous projects which are already underway, and investments are being made in agriculture and industry.

“The 2021 January-February results are far better than those of 2020. If we maintain the same pace of growth against 2020, then by yearend we will have more than 10% economic growth against 2020,” he said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan