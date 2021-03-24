Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 March

Parliament approves creation of Anti-Corruption Committee instead of Special Investigations Service

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. The government-authored bill on abolishing the Special Investigations Service and creating a new body tasked with probing alleged corruption cases, the Anti-Corruption Committee, was adopted by lawmakers at second reading. 

The bill passed 80-38-2.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan








