Sarkissian and Pashinyan discuss domestic situation, early elections

YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian held a meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on March 23, the presidency said.

“The President and the Prime Minister discussed the situation in the country, the steps aimed at improving the domestic political atmosphere, addressed the holding of early elections of parliament. The implementation of necessary steps directed at the free and fair organization of elections was highlighted, including through the perfection of the Constitution and the legislative framework,” the presidency said in a news release.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan