Prime Minister says Lt. General Artak Davtyan’s appointment as army chief is coming into force

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan issued a statement stating that Lt. General Artak Davtyan is now officially assuming the office of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces by virtue of law.

He said the appointment is coming into force pursuant to Article 139 paragraph 3 of the Constitution and Article 35,1 paragraph 6 of the Law on Military Service and Status of Servicemen, given that the President did neither approve nor apply to the constitutional court when he was petitioned to appoint Davtyan.

When the PM first requested to appoint Davtyan, President Sarkissian - who has to sign the order to formalize it - rejected it with objections. The PM didn't accept the objections and re-sent the motion.

