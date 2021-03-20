Karabakh conflict is not solved – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan states that the Nagorno Karabakh conflict is not solved.

“No matter how much the Azerbaijani leadership states that the Karabakh issue is solved, the Karabakh conflict is not solved. There will be many questions for what our soldiers have fallen. I want to answer to this question very concretely. Our boys have fallen for that when today the Azerbaijani President announces that the Karabakh issue is solved, we can state that the Karabakh issue is not solved. Because this was Azerbaijan’s plan that there should be no Armenians physically in Karabakh. We all know this. But today Artsakh exists, Artsakh-Armenians exist, and I want to say that this is thanks to our fallen brothers, soldiers and our army. Yes, we went through a bitter war, but I want to note that what we have, we have it thanks to our soldiers”, the PM said.

