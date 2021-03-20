Armenian President congratulates Kazakh counterpart on Nowruz

YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian congratulated President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the occasion of Nowruz (New Year), the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

In his letter President Sarkissian expressed confidence that the multilateral relations between Armenia and Kazakhstan, which are based on firm friendship and mutual understanding, will continue to develop consistently.

He wished his Kazakh counterpart and his family good health, happiness and success, and to the good people of Kazakhstan – peace and prosperity.

