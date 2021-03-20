Ucom testing up to 1 Gbit/sec network

Ucom, which provides communication services through the fastest fiber-optic network in Armenia, is testing the capabilities of up to 1 Gbps internet as well as of the latest Wi-Fi 6 modems at some addresses, offering the customers about 10 times higher speeds than the maximum speed currently available. At the moment, the testing is carried out in the apartments of the first subscribers. In the future, Ucom will expand the geography of its new speeds.

Hasmik Hajatyan was the first to join the network delivering internet speeds of up to 1 Gbps and will use the uMix L package for free for 6 months. In particular, in addition to the high-speed internet, the subscriber will enjoy the content of more than 200 TV channels as well as have access to fixed-line phone service.

"I am glad to be the first to enjoy the fastest internet connection in Armenia at my place. I will periodically provide feedback to Ucom employees on my user experience," said Hasmik Hajatyan.

By the way, starting today, both new and existing customers of Ucom will enjoy the maximum Wi-Fi bandwidth within their existing packages by purchasing the latest Wi-Fi 6 modems. The international Wi-Fi 6 standard is designed to provide a more stable network signal, higher speed as well as enable connection to the Internet of multiple devices running on the same Wi-Fi network at home, in the apartment or office. The Wi-Fi 6 modems can be purchased both at Ucom sales and service centers and at Ucom's online shop.

"Ucom is the first telecom operator in Armenia to provide a Wi-Fi solution for faster and more stable internet. From today, our existing and new customers can purchase the latest Wi-Fi 6 modem, which will provide high-quality connection for all home devices at your place," Ucom's Director General Ara Khachatryan posted on his microblog on Twitter.

Let us remind that Ucom is the only operator in Armenia currently providing fixed internet speed of up to 120 Mbps in case of subscription to uMix L package with a 12-month commitment. Ucom is continuously upgrading its network to assure the best quality of fixed-line services for its customers.