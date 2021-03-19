Snap polls only partly satisfy Homeland Salvation Movement’s demands, says leader

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. The Homeland Salvation Movement maintains that the solution to the current situation in the country is the implementation of their roadmap. One of the leaders of the movement, the ARF member Ishkhan Saghatelyan, says that the prime minister’s announcement on snap polls is only partly satisfying their demands.

“The statement that elections will take place in June doesn’t seem trustworthy to us. They’ve talked about early elections for several times during this period, but they quickly refused from it. Organizing elections was one of our demands. And even if elections take place it would satisfy only one of our demands. We find early elections to be important for getting out of this situation, but in case of holding the elections when Nikol Pashinyan would be the caretaker [PM] there’d be a great danger that these elections won’t take place in equal competitive conditions,” Saghatelyan said.

Asked whether or not they will continue keeping the Baghramyan Avenue in Yerevan blocked, Saghatelyan said they will indeed continue civil disobedience campaigns, but strategic changes could happen in their activities.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan