Three independent Armenian MPs come up with new initiative called “Artsakh”

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. Three independent members of parliament of Armenia – Taguhi Tovmasyan, Anna Grigoryan and Sophia Hovsepyan, are forming a new initiative called “Artsakh”, MP Tovmasyan announced their initiative during the extraordinary session in the Parliament today.

She informed that she and MP Anna Grigoryan have just returned from Artsakh and made a decision together with another MP Sophia Hovsepyan to form “Artsakh” initiative, but not in a legal formation as the legislation doesn’t allow.

“We are going to be the voice of Artsakh in this short-term parliament because now we have this format only – the friendship group with Artsakh. We have similar friendship groups with different countries. I think that we should have a special attitude regarding Artsakh”, she said, emphasizing the need to pay constant attention to the Artsakh issue. “We will continue to keep Artsakh under our spotlight”, she noted.



