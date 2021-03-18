Russia hopes pre-election period in Armenia will be in a constructive atmosphere

YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. Official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova referred to the announcement of the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on holding early parliamentary elections on June 20, ARMENPRESS reports, citing Ria Novosti, Zakharova said in the briefing that Russia views the decision to hold early parliamentary elections as a domestic issue of that country.

''We have recorded that the sides have managed to reach an agreement over the date of the elections. We hope that the pre-election period will be in a constructive atmosphere’', Zakharova said.