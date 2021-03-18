Armenian government approves tax treaty with Singapore
YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. The Cabinet has given approval to the ratification of the treaty “Between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Singapore on excluding double taxation, tax evasion and avoidance” signed on July 8 in 2019.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
