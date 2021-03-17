Russian peacekeepers continue to destroy explosives devices in Artsakh

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. The personnel of the engineering subdivision of the Russian peacekeeping contingent continue work on the destruction of explosive objects found in the territory of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), the Russian defense ministry reports.

During the current day, about 120 explosive devices, including mines and artillery shells of various calibers, were destroyed by Russian servicemen at the Ballydzha special training ground. Destruction is carried out by the method of detonation with the provision of all necessary safety measures during blasting operations.

Every day, about 10 servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent are involved in the work on the ED's disposal.

In accordance with the agreements specified in the joint statement of the President of the Russian Federation, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, from 00:00 Moscow time on November 10, 2020, a complete ceasefire and all hostilities in Nagorno Karabakh were announced.

With the assistance of Russian peacekeepers, the restoration of vital engineering communications continues in the areas affected by the war.