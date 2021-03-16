Artsakh's FM, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office discuss POW issue in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan, who is on a working visit to Armenia, met in Yerevan with the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde on March 16. Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh in the Republic of Armenia Sergey Ghazaryan and other officials participated in the meeting.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Artsakh, during the meeting, issues related to the settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict were discussed. David Babayan stressed the need to resume the negotiation process under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmen with the aim of finding a comprehensive and fair settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict.

David Babayan also briefed the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on the humanitarian consequences of the 44-day war unleashed by Azerbaijan with the support of Turkey and international terrorists against Artsakh. The Foreign Minister of the Republic of Artsakh called the immediate return of all Armenian prisoners of war and civilians held in Azerbaijan to their homeland an urgent task. David Babayan noted the inadmissibility of using the suffering of people, both those who are in captivity and their relatives, as a political bargaining chip. The Foreign Minister of Artsakh called on the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office to exert all necessary efforts to ensure that Azerbaijan unquestioningly complies with its obligations under international humanitarian law.

David Babayan expressed hope that the international community would support Artsakh in solving such pressing problems as rendering assistance to those displaced as a result of the war and preserving the Armenian cultural heritage in the territories occupied by Azerbaijan.