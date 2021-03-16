Armenia's Central Bank revises economic growth projection to 1,4%

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia has revised its economic growth projection for 2021.

“We have somewhat revised the economic growth indicator,” cenbank governor Martin Galstyan told a news conference. “If, according to our earlier assessments economic growth was projected at 2 percent for 2021, now it will total 1,4 percent by our assessments,” he said.

He said this new number is conditioned by the declines in industry, services and agriculture recorded in Q4 2020 and in Q1 2021.

