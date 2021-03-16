Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 March

Two Artsakh MPs pay working visit to Russia

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Head of the Democratic Party of Artsakh faction of the Parliament Davit Melkumyan and the faction secretary Gegham Stepanyan have arrived in Russia on a working visit, MP Gegham Stepanyan told Armenpress.

During the visit the Artsakh lawmakers participated on March 15 in an international conference in Moscow titled “Genocide and World War I: International contracts: Historical Parallels”.

The Moscow conference was also attended by representatives of Armenian and Russian public-political organizations and academic circles.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








