Two Artsakh MPs pay working visit to Russia
12:43, 16 March, 2021
STEPANAKERT, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Head of the Democratic Party of Artsakh faction of the Parliament Davit Melkumyan and the faction secretary Gegham Stepanyan have arrived in Russia on a working visit, MP Gegham Stepanyan told Armenpress.
During the visit the Artsakh lawmakers participated on March 15 in an international conference in Moscow titled “Genocide and World War I: International contracts: Historical Parallels”.
The Moscow conference was also attended by representatives of Armenian and Russian public-political organizations and academic circles.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
