Armenia Central Bank keeps refinancing rate unchanged

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. During today’s session the Board of the Central Bank of Armenia made a decision to keep the refinancing rate unchanged, setting it at 5.5%, the CBA told Armenpress.

The Lombard repo rate provided by the CBA is 7%.

The rate of funds attracted from banks by the CBA is 4%.

