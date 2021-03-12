Pashinyan, Putin emphasize importance of maintaining regional stability

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, the sides discussed the regional situation, referred to the implementation process of the agreements provided by the November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021 trilateral statements.

The sides emphasized the importance of maintaining regional stability, as well as exchanged views on a number of issues of bilateral coperation.