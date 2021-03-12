Putin holds phone talks with Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin held telephone conversations with Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev, ARMENPRESS reports the official website of the Kremlin informs.

The practical aspects of the implementation of agreements on Nagorno Karabakh provided by November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021 trilateral statements were discussed. It was recorded with satisfaction that the ceasefire regime is strictly respected and the regional situation remains stable and calm.

The statement issues by the Kremlin says tha Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev highly assessed the productive activities of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in the contact line and along Lachin corridor. Issues related to unblocking economic and transport infrastructures in South Caucasus were also touched upon. In this context, the sides expressed satisfaction over the activities of the working group co-chaired by the Deputy Prime Ministers of the three countries.