Armenian President concerned over EU and NATO stance during and after 2020 Artsakh war

YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian spoke over the phone with the President of Estonia Kersti Kaljulaid at the latter’s initiatve, the Armenian presidency said in a news release.

Kaljulaid inquired on Sarkissian’s state of health and wished him full recovery.

The presidents exchanged views around prospects of bilateral cooperation, and spoke about the COVID-19 response in their countries.

They also addressed the new challenges, humanitarian and other issues that emerged after the 2020 Nagorno Karabakh war. Sarkissian said that the return of Armenian prisoners of war from Azerbaijani captivity is crucial, as well as revealing the fates of those missing. Sarkissian stressed that Armenia expects its international partners’ support in solving these highly important issues. At the same time, Sarkissian expressed his concern regarding the positions of the European Union and NATO during the war and in the post-war period.

Editing and Translatng by Stepan Kocharyan