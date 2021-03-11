Bright Armenia party accepts President’s call for joint meeting

YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. The parliamentary Bright Armenia opposition faction is accepting President Armen Sarkissian’s invitation to a discussion over the domestic political crisis, the party’s leader, lawmaker Edmon Marukyan announced.

On March 10, President Sarkissian said he is inviting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the leaders of all three parliamentary factions, as well as the heads of the Homeland Salvation Movement (which is staging numerous protests against Pashinyan in the streets) to a meeting to find mutually accepted solutions to the crisis.

“We accept the invitation and we are ready to participate in any discussion where it will be possible to restore civil solidarity and find ways to save the country from the deep crisis,” Marukyan said.

The other parliamentary factions, the Homeland Salvation Movement and the PM are yet to respond to the President’s call.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan