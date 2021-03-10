President Sarkissian convenes a meeting between Pashinyan, heads of parliamentary groups and FSM

YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has invited PM Pashinyan, heads of parliamentary groups and Fatherland Salvation Movement (FSM) to hold a meeting at the Presidential Residence on March 13 to discuss the domestic political situation in the country and find mutually acceptable solutions for overcoming the crisis.

‘’The political crisis continues in the country, the situation remains tense which can lead to unpredictable and irreversible consequences for our country and statehood.

There are numerous problems, and urgent and structural changes are necessary for solving them, including Constitutional and legislative changes.

Both the authorities and parliamentary and extra-parliamentary forces have expressed their positions several times. But there is no mutual understanding or desire to make a step towards one another. Moreover, calls for intolerance have become more frequent.

In the existing conditions my only goal was and remains keeping the country away from shocks and preventing the creation of situations that can lead to unpredictable consequences.

Resolving the situation is an urgent imperative stemming from the interest of the state and the people.

Guided by national interests, I invite the Prime Minister of the Republic, heads of parliamentary groups and the Fatherland Salvation Movement to meet at the Presidential Residence on March 13 at 12:00 to discuss the existing situation and find mutually acceptable solutions for overcoming the crisis.

I reaffirm my confidence that negotiations and dialogue are the only way to settle disputes and disagreements, and the only path for the development of Armenia and Artsakh is the unification of the efforts and capacities of all of us’’.