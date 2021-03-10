Prime Minister nominates Lt. General Artak Davtyan as new Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces

YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan nominated Lt. General Artak Davtyan to be the new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, the PM’s spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan told ARMENPRESS.

Pashinyan filed the motion to President Sarkissian, who has to formalize it in order for the decree to come into force.

Lt. General Artak Davtyan held the same position from 2018 to 2020.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan