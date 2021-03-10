Yerevan’s main artery, parliament building blocked by anti-Pashinyan protesters

YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. All entries to the parliament building and the Baghramyan Avenue and Demirchyan Street are blocked by the Homeland Salvation Movement’s demonstrators who are demanding the resignation of the Pashinyan Administration.

The Homeland Salvation Movement said in a statement that they intend to continue their “domestic political struggle with new momentum”.

The movement’s supporters spent the night in tents outside the parliament building.

They said they are blocking all entrances to the parliament in order not to allow any lawmaker to enter the building because they “don’t have anything to do there”.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan