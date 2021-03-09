Deputy Chief of Staff Lt. General Andranik Makaryan under criminal investigation

YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. The Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces and the Head of the General Department of Military Preparedness Lt. General Andranik Makaryan is involved as a defendant in a criminal case which is under investigation by military investigators of the Committee of Investigations.

A spokesperson for the prosecution refused to reveal other details on the criminal case.

It is unclear when the criminal proceedings against the general began.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan