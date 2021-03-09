Presidency debunks reports alleging Sarkissian secretly visited Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian’s Office is denying media reports alleging that he secretly visited Azerbaijan on November 17th in 2020.

The presidency said that this information is “an explicit lie and disinformation.”

“The president hasn’t been in Baku neither on that day, nor on any other day,” the presidency said.

It further mentioned that on November 17th, 2020, Sarkissian was hosting in his office the new Canadian ambassador to Armenia for the latter’s presentation of credentials.

The presidency called on news outlets to refrain from spreading “absurd, explicitly fake information and statements of persons of unknown origin.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan