Fog, low visibility halt search for missing troops in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 8, ARMENPRESS. Fog and low visibility prompted Artsakh authorities to cancel planned search operations for missing troops in southern regions which have gone under Azeri control after the war.

The State Service of Emergency Situations said they will resume the search operations tomorrow in case of favorable weather conditions.

So far, Artsakh rescuers retrieved the remains of 1490 servicemen and civilians since the 2020 November 10 ceasefire was signed.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan