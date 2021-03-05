Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 March

Armenia opts out from 2021 Eurovision

Armenia opts out from 2021 Eurovision

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will not participate in the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest.

The Public Television announced that they made the decision after “comprehensive discussions and negotiations.”

“The developments which took place, lack of time and other objective circumstances are incompatible with Armenia’s duly representation at the song contest,” it said, without elaborating further.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration