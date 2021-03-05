Armenia opts out from 2021 Eurovision
14:12, 5 March, 2021
YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will not participate in the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest.
The Public Television announced that they made the decision after “comprehensive discussions and negotiations.”
“The developments which took place, lack of time and other objective circumstances are incompatible with Armenia’s duly representation at the song contest,” it said, without elaborating further.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
