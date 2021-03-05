Pashinyan pays homage to Vazgen Sargsyan
YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan laid flowers at the statue of Vazgen Sargsyan in central Yerevan as a tribute to the renowned military commander and statesman on the occasion of what would have been his 62nd birthday.
Vazgen Sargsyan was assassinated while serving as Prime Minister in the 1999 terrorist attack on the Armenian parliament.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
