Armenian CDC reports 442 new cases of coronavirus

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports 442 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 173,749.

2825 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries reached 164,463 (378 in the last 24 hours).

7 people died from COVID-19 complications, raising the death toll to 3215. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 822 other individuals (2 in the last 24 hours) infected with the virus, who according to authorities died from other, pre-existing illnesses.

As of 11:00, March 5 the number of active cases stood at 5249.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan