Lt. General Tiran Khachatryan files lawsuit to be reinstated as first deputy chief of general staff

YEREVAN, MARCH 4, ARMENPRESS. The former First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Lt. General Tiran Khachatryan has filed a lawsuit to the administrative court requesting to invalidate the presidential decree that relieved him from duties. The lawsuit was lodged on March 3 and is assigned to Judge Meri Hambardumyan, according to court documents released online.

Khachatryan was sacked from office as First Deputy Chief of the General Staff on February 24 at the recommendation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

