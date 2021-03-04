COVID-19: Armenian CDC reports 491 new cases

YEREVAN, MARCH 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports 491 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 173,307.

2922 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries reached 164,085 (179 in the last 24 hours).

6 people died from COVID-19 complications, raising the death toll to 3208. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 820 other individuals (1 in the last 24 hours) infected with the virus, who according to authorities died from other, pre-existing illnesses.

As of 11:00, March 4 the number of active cases stood at 5194.

