President Sarkissian, opposition LHK leader discuss political crisis

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. The leader of the Bright Armenia (LHK) opposition party Edmon Marukyan says he visited President Armen Sarkissian and discussed the domestic situation and the possible resolutions for the political crisis.

“I visited President Armen Sarkissian and wished him good health,” Marukyan said. 

On March 1, the presidency had said that the president is feeling unwell.

“We discussed the possible resolutions for the crisis domestic political situation, the issue of early elections of parliament, and the appropriateness of shifting to a semi-presidential system of governance through constitutional amendments,” Marukyan said in a statement.

