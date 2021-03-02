LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 01-03-21

LONDON, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 1 March:

The price of aluminum down by 1.68% to $2165.50, copper price up by 0.30% to $9148.00, lead price down by 1.58% to $2086.50, nickel price up by 0.12% to $18675.00, tin price down by 10.99% to $23031.00, zinc price down by 1.15% to $2804.00, molybdenum price stood at $27337.00, cobalt price stood at $51800.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.