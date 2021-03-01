PM speaks about necessity of new Constitution with semi-presidential system as possible option

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan records that the Constitution adopted in 2015 that fully entered into force in 2018, has shown many shortcomings during this period, ARMENPRESS reports the PM said during the rally at the Republican Square.

''We see also today that, unfortunately, the Constitution creates numerous crisis risks. I think it's time to record that we have to make efforts to adopt a new Constitution or Constitutional amendments in October of this year by a national referendum, and transition to a semi-presidential system should be one of the possible options. We have to carry out this procedure in a close collaboration with the National Assembly, the Government, the President, political forces and the civil society’’, Pashinyan said.