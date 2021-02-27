Armenia calls for “immediate and complete” withdrawal of all foreign mercenaries from region

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. All foreign mercenaries brought into the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone by Turkey and Azerbaijan should immediately and completely be withdrawn, Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian said in an interview to RIA Novosti.

“The Azerbaijani leadership’s decision to transform their own country into a Turkish satellite and a terror cluster is a serious threat not only for regional security but also international security,” he said.

Aivazian underscored that the fact that foreign militants are present in the Azeri side has been confirmed and acknowledged by various countries and international organizations. At the same time, Turkey’s role in transferring the mercenaries to Azerbaijan has been clearly underscored.

The FM reminded that several foreign fighters have been taken into custody in Artsakh and these mercenaries have admitted in their testimonies to law enforcement agencies that they had been paid to fight for the Azeris. “The criminal cases have been given to relevant judicial bodies,” he said.

