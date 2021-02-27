COVID-19: Armenian CDC reports 283 new cases

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s National Center for Disease Control and Prevention says there have been 283 new cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 171,793.

7 people died from COVID-19 complications, raising the death toll to 3190.

The total number of recoveries so far stands at 163,309 (144 in the last 24 hours).

As of February 27, 11:00 the number of active cases stood at 4481.

