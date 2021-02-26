French FM calls for dialogue between supportes of PM Pashinyan and the opposition

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called for dialogue between the supporters of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and the opposition for the sake of protecting democracy, ARMENPRESS reports, Ria Novosti informed.

''France advocates dialogue based on the legitimacy of the Prime Minister and the President… for ensuring calm situation in the country which is living difficult period’’, Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a brieifing with his Ukrainian counterpart.

''Armenia’s democracy must resist’’, the French FM said.

On February 25 the General Staff of the Armenian Forces of Armenia issued a statement, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his Cabinet.

In his turn Pashinyan commented on the statement, calling it as a “military coup attempt”. He invited all his supporters to the Republic Square to discuss the ongoing developments. The meeting was followed by a march across Yerevan.

In turn the opposition also held a rally in the Freedom Square. Thereafter, they moved to the Parliament’s building and blocked the traffic in the Baghramyan street.