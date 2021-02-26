Former French FM Bernard Kouchner shares impressions from Artsakh visit

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Bernard Kouchner, co-founder of Médecins Sans Frontières, former French Foreign Minister and member of the Aurora Prize Selection Committee, who arrived in Armenia at the invitation of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative and also paid a visit to Artsakh, expresses his solidarity to the victims of the recent Artsakh war.

Sharing his impressions from his visit to Artsakh, the former French FM told Armenpress that the goal of his visit was first of all to show support to the war victims and the wounded.

During the visit internationally renowned humanitarian and physician Bernard Kouchner was accompanied by humanitarians Alain Boinet, Founder of Solidarités International, and Patrice Franceschi, former Chairman of the Société des Explorateurs Français. Together, they had a chance to take a closer look at the regional humanitarian projects supported by Aurora and focused on promoting micro and small enterprises, restoring infrastructure, and boosting economy.

In Stepanakert, the capital of the Republic of Artsakh, Mr. Kouchner and others visited the Lady Cox Rehabilitation Center to meet with wounded soldiers in treatment.

Aurora supports the infrastructure improvement of the Center within the framework of the Initiative’s aid program for Artsakh, focused on assisting projects that facilitate the region’s long-term social development.

“I was impressed by the philosophy of the Lady Cox Center to integrate the whole family and environment in the therapeutic process. The whole place had a quiet and positive atmosphere, and I am happy that Aurora supports this institution that is so much needed in Artsakh,” Dr. Kouchner said after the visit.

Mr. Kouchner’s delegation also toured the areas of Stepanakert that had been most affected by the war and talked to the representatives of the projects assisted by Aurora, including The HALO Trust’s operation to clear cluster munitions and other explosives in civilian areas to allow the safe return of displaced people to Artsakh.