President Sarkissian holds meetings with heads of parliamentary blocs

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian held separate meetings with representatives of all three parliamentary factions.

Sarkissian’s office said he held meetings with ruling My Step bloc leader Lilit Makunts, opposition Bright Armenia (LHK) leader Edmon Marukyan, and the Secretary of the opposition Prosperous Armenia (BHK) Arman Abovyan.

“During the meetings views were exchanged around the crisis situation in the country. Issues relating to de-escalating the tension and the ways for a peaceful resolution of the situation were discussed. The representatives of the parliamentary forces presented their approaches and viewpoints to the president,” Sarkissian’s office said.

