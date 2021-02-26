Pashinyan’s spokesperson denies media reports on dismissing Defense Minister

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Mane Gevorgyan, spokesperson of the Armenian prime minister, denies the reports on the dismissal of Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan.

“That information has nothing to do with the reality”, Gevorgyan told Armenpress, commenting on the media reports according to which the issue of dismissing Defense Minister Harutyunyan is being discussed.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan