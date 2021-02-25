FM Aivazian informs Russia’s Lavrov about latest developments in Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian held a telephone conversation today with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the Russian foreign ministry reports.

FM Aivazian informed Mr. Lavrov about the latest developments in Armenia.

The Russian side said they consider the current situation Armenia’s internal affair and hope that it will be solved peacefully.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan