Opposition rallies in Freedom Square

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. The opposition Homeland Salvation Movement demanding the resignation of PM Nikol Pashinyan is rallying in the Freedom Square in downtown Yerevan.

The ARF member Gegham Manukyan, one of the coordinators of the movement, said they will not give in to provocations and urged law enforcement agencies to thwart any such attempts.

Manukyan said the law enforcement agencies ought to join the military’s calls for Pashinyan’s resignation.

The ARF member Artsvik Minasyan added that they support the Armenian military.

Meanwhile, PM Nikol Pashinyan has called on his supporters to rally in the Republic Square after the Armed Forces General Staff issued a statement calling for his resignation. Pashinyan said this statement amounts to an attempted coup.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan