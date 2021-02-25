General Staff issues new statement, reiterates stance

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. The General Staff of the Armed Forces has issued a new statement, reiterating its stance and demand for the prime minister to step down.

It said that the first statement calling for the resignation of Pashinyan “was not guided by anyone and was not made under any pressure from anyone.”

“It is the clear conviction and stance of the generals and officers, with one purpose – to serve for the salvation of our homeland at this critical moment. We are once again affirming our clear stance,” the General Staff said in the new statement.

When the General Staff had demanded the resignation of Pashinyan, the PM responded by saying that it amounts to an attempted military coup.

