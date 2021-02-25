Artsakh President says ready to mediate in overcoming political crisis in Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan says the ongoing domestic political developments in Armenia are strictly concerning. He urged all sides to show soberness and common sense.

In a statement he emphasized that now it’s the time to get out of the crises and pass through a long development and strengthening path.

“Currently being in Yerevan I am ready to bring my mediation mission in overcoming this political crisis with honor”, the President of Artsakh said.

On February 25 the General Staff of the Armenian Forces of Armenia issued a statement, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his Cabinet.

In his turn Pashinyan commented on the statement, calling it as a “military coup attempt”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan