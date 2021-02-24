MPs investigate mutiny and AWOL at Armenian military base

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Defense is reporting an unusual case of what appears to be mutiny in an unspecified military base of the Armenian Armed Forces. The incident took place on February 23.

According to a news release issued by the military, some servicemen mutinized and refused to be dispatched to their permanent deployment locations, while some other servicemen exploited the incident and went AWOL.

“Disturbances began on the territory of the military base, during which a group of soldiers – incited by their families who had gathered outside – refused to be taken to their permanent deployment locations, while others exploited the situation and voluntarily left the territory of the military base,” the defense ministry said.

Military police are investigating.

The command of the military base has ordered an internal investigation.

The military said it “strongly condemns” the incident and called on citizens to refrain from inciting such actions considering the active martial law.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan