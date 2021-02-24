LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 23-02-21

LONDON, FEBUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 23 February:

The price of aluminum down by 0.60% to $2148.50, copper price up by 1.03% to $9126.00, lead price down by 0.76% to $2148.00, nickel price down by 2.37% to $19254.00, tin price up by 1.03% to $26975.00, zinc price down by 0.98% to $2877.00, molybdenum price stood at $27558.00, cobalt price up by 2.00% to $51000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.