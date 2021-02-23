Armenian FM assures international pressure gradually growing on Azerbaijan over POW issue

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian assures that not only the Armenian authorities, but also the international partners are doing everything to force Azerbaijan to refuse from hostage-keeping and return the Armenian prisoners of war.

The minister told reporters in the Parliament that the POW issue is under the spotlight of the Armenian leadership. “The inter-agency commission is working on all directions. The international pressure is gradually growing. As I had supposed, Azerbaijan’s policy of creating artificial obstacles for the repatriation of POWs is gradually becoming a headache for Azerbaijan itself. And we hope that Azerbaijan will refuse from its policy of hostage-keeping and will give an immediate positive solution to this very important humanitarian problem”, the FM said.

He urged to be patient, optimistic, assuring that everything is being done, not only by the Armenian leadership, but also by Armenia’s foreign partners for solving this matter.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan