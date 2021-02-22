Azerbaijani authorities continue blocking search operations of war casualties

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani authorities continue blocking Artsakh’s search and rescue teams from searching for the remains of the casualties in combat zones of the 2020 war.

Azerbaijan is blocking the search operations since February 15.

“This is the first time after the ceasefire that the search operations are halted for such a long period of time,” the State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh told ARMENPRESS.

The Azerbaijani government hasn’t provided any explanation for banning the search operations.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan