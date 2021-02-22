US President Joe Biden to hold moment of silence for COVID-19 victims

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will hold a moment of silence on Tuesday evening for over 500,000 COVID-19 victims, the White House said in a statement.

President Biden will deliver remarks at the commemoration ceremony.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, over 28 million cases have been confirmed in the United States. The death toll has passed 498,8 thousand.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan