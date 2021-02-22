Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 February

US President Joe Biden to hold moment of silence for COVID-19 victims

US President Joe Biden to hold moment of silence for COVID-19 victims

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will hold a moment of silence on Tuesday evening for over 500,000 COVID-19 victims, the White House said in a statement.

President Biden will deliver remarks at the commemoration ceremony.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, over 28 million cases have been confirmed in the United States. The death toll has passed 498,8 thousand.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration