Homeland Salvation Movement rally launched in Freedom Square

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. The anti-government protesters are holding a rally in Yerevan’s Republic Square.

The rally has been organized by the Homeland Salvation Movement.

At the beginning of the really the Movement’s candidate for interim prime minister Vazgen Manukyan has stated that today is an emotional day as 33 years ago the first rally which put the beginning for the Artsakh Movement has taken place under the same weather conditions.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan